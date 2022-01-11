Standard Chartered to Shutdown 50% of its Nigerian Branches

•Bank shifts focus to digital space

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja with agency report

Standard Chartered is closing about half its Nigerian branches as it moves to expand its digital banking.

People familiar with the matter stated that the international bank took the decision as the finance industry comes under pressure from mobile money providers.

The London-listed lender’s local unit already started to shut some offices in December and would eventually operate only 13 branches in the West African nation, a document seen by Bloomberg News showed, down from about 25 previously.

Standard Chartered is instead strengthening mobile banking and recruiting agents to reach new customers and handle cash deposits and withdrawals across Africa’s biggest economy, said the people, who asked not to be identified because they aren’t authorised to speak publicly.

A spokesperson for the bank declined to comment and said it would address future plans at the…