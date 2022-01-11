Vandalism of Total’s Pipeline Forces Shutdown of 504MW Alaoji Power Plant

Emmanuel Addeh and Peter Uzoho

The Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) has announced a shutdown of the Alaoji Power Plant in Abia State following the vandalisation of the plant’s gas supply pipeline belonging to TotalEnergies EP Nigeria Limited.

The NDPHC announced the development in a statement issued yesterday and signed by its Head of Communication and Public Relations, Mr. Emmanuel Ojor.

The power company said TotalEnergies had in a letter written to it, declared a force majeure on gas supply to Alaoji, resulting from its NOPL Line vandalisation at KP41 Alaoma Etche Cluster on January 7, 2022.

According to the statement, the Line Block Valve at KP38 was closed to isolate the sabotage point and depressurisation of the line, a situation that wouls affect gas supply to Alaoji Power Plant until further notice.

As a result of this development, it quoted TotalEnergies EP Nigeria Limited to have stated that, “Gas supply to Alaoji…