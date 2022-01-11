Zamfara Killings are Satanic, Says APC

•NLC demands drastic action to end bloodletting

Onyebuchi Ezigbo and Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC), has described the recent killings in Zamfara villages by terrorists as nothing but satanic.

National Secretary of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee of the party, Senator John Akpanudoedehe, stated this in a statement issued yesterday.

Also, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has asked the federal government, to take very drastic steps to bringing an end to the current orgy of bloodletting, destruction of property and displacement of people in the country.

The APC, while expressing its heartfelt condolences to the families that lost their loved ones and also commiserated with the government and people of Zamfara state, assured the people that the killings in Zamfara state and elsewhere would not go unpunished.

Akpanudoedehe said, “The All Progressives Congress (APC) is deeply pained…