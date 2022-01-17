2023: Get Your Voter Cards Ready to Elect Next Governor, Kwara North Forum Tells Indigenes

By Hammed Shittu

Leaders of the Kwara North Consultative Forum, championing Kwara North Governorship ahead of 2023 have advised sons and daughters of the zone both at home and abroad to get their voter cards ready to elect the next governor of the state.

Speaking at a press conference in Ilorin on Sunday on the sidelines of the recent decision of the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) to zone its governorship ticket to Kwara North ahead of next poll, the Chairman of the forum, Comrade Abdullahi Aliyu Lade said such decision represented a united quest for actualization of the district’s long awaited ambition.

The forum which used the occasion to thank the PDP for the gesture, said the people of the Kwara North had agreed to work in unity irrespective of their political affiliations to ensure the zone produces the next governor of the state.

The event was attended by gubernatorial aspirants and politicians from the APC, PDP and…