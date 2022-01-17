ACJMC Kick-starts Free Legal Services Scheme for Detainees at Police Stations

Alex Enumah in Abuja

With the formal launch of the Police Duty Solicitors Scheme (PDSS), succour may have come the way of many indigent citizens, who spent days languishing in Police Detention Cells, due to their inability to afford the services of legal practitioners.

The launch by the Administration of Criminal Justice Monitoring Committee (ACJMC) over the weekend, is aimed at enhancing an effective justice system in the country.

The Secretary of ACJMC, Mr Sulayman Dawodu, in a remark, stated that events leading to the prosecution of any suspect must be well managed and devoid of any arbitrariness such as torture and other illegal means of extracting information from alleged criminals.

To make investigation and subsequent prosecution more transparent, he disclosed that the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), 2015, provided amongst others, that statement should only be taken from a suspect in the presence of his or her lawyer.

Thisday Newspaper