Engage FG to Free Kanu Instead of Attacking Tinubu, Mumuni Tells Kalu

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, Ambassador Nurain Abayomi Mumuni, has called on former governor of Abia State, Chief Orji Uzor Kalu, to desist from attacking former governor Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Mumuni who contested the 2011 gubernatorial election on the platform of the defunct Congress for Progressives Change (CPC), in Lagos State, asked Kalu and other politicians in the South-East region to engage the Federal Government on how to free the embattled leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, instead of blaming politicians like Tinubu.

Tinubu had last Monday visited President Muhammadu Buhari and told him of his ambition to contest the presidential election on the platform of the APC in 2023.

But the Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu, while speaking on ‘The Morning Show’ programme of Arise News Television last Sunday, said the ruling APC did not…