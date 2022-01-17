Insecurity: Buhari Orders Major Military Onslaught on Terrorists in Niger

Asks military to use force to tackle killings and kidnappings in the state

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has bared its fang against the recurring incidents of security lapses in some parts of the country.

For a start, it has ordered immediate major military operation in Niger State, which has faced continued attacks on its communities by bandits and remnants of Boko Haram terrorists fleeing theaters of war in the North-western and North-eastern parts of the country.

Exercising his power as the Commander-in-Chief of the nation’s Armed Forces, President Buhari, according to a release on Sunday by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, in a directive to the Defence Headquarters a few days ago, asked the military to respond robustly to the cases of killings and kidnappings in the state and to give effect to the strategic objectives through the use of force.

In his message to the Government and people of Niger…