Kwara North PDP Guber Aspirants Working to Return Party to Power in 2023, Says Ex-Minister

By Hammed Shittu

About 10 governorship aspirants of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara North senatorial district of Kwara state at the weekend said that they had been working together as a team to ensure that they return the party to power in 2023.

They also said that, any one of them that emerged as the candidate of the party would be jointly supported so as to oust the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) led government in the state.

The former minister of Transportation during the government of the former president Goodluck Jonathan and governorship aspirant of the PDP in the state, Rt. Hon Issa Bio made the remarks in Ilorin while speaking with journalists on the sidelines of “Thank You” event organised by the Kwara North Consultative Forum, championing the northern governorship candidate to thank the leadership of the PDP for zoning the governorship ticket to the northern part of the state in the next elections.

According…