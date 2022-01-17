PDP Govs Meet in Port Harcourt Monday

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors Forum will hold a special meeting Monday, January 17, 2022 at the Rivers State Government House, Port Harcourt.

The Director General of the PDP Governors Forum, Hon. Cyril I.D. Maduabum, said the meeting will review the state of the states, the state of the nation and readiness of the party to provide the necessary leadership to rescue and rebuild Nigeria.

“All the elected PDP governors are expected to attend the meeting to be presided over by the Chairman of the Forum, Rt Hon Aminu Waziri Tambuwal.

“The meeting will be preceded by a gala night to be hosted by the Chief Host, His Excellency, Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike.

“The PDP governors are working in concert and consultations with other leaders of the party and in particular the Senator Dr Iyorchia Ayu-led National Executive Committee of PDP to craft a credible process and programme for Nigeria’s…