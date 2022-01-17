VFD Group’s Nonso Okpala is Anambra’s Most Inspiring Man of the Year

At the recent 2021 Anambra Man of the Year Awards, VFD Group Plc’s Nonso Okpala walked away with the Most Inspiring Man of the Year Award, writes Vanessa Obioha

Nonso Okpala, Group Managing Director of The VFD Group Plc, was recently awarded the prestigious “Rising Star/Inspiring Man of the Year” Award at the recent Anambra Man of the Year Awards held at the glitzy Stanel Dome in Awka, Anambra State.

The second annual award ceremony held on Thursday, January 6, 2021, and is the brainchild of a coalition of multiple organisations, including the Akulueuno Foundation, Eminent Media, Stand up for Women Society, Tour Nigeria communications, Alex Reports, and the 100 Achievers Team, all of which are chaired by Major General Anthony Emeka Ajemba (Rtd).

Nonso Okpala was recognised for the numerous community-based projects he has spearheaded for the development of Anambra’s people.

Among these initiatives is The Chude and Ego Foundation, a…