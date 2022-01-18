Amended 15-count Charge Stalls Kanu’s Arraignment

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The arraignment of detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, on an amended 15-count charge was Tuesday stalled following an objection by his lawyer, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN).

The federal government had on Monday, January 17, barely 24 hours to the resumed trial of Kanu filed an amendment to the alleged terrorism charge against the separatist agitator.

Although the judge had last November adjourned to January 19, 2022 to hear all pending applications regarding the suit, it however brought forward the hearing to January 18, following a request by Kanu’s lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor.

However, when the case was called, the prosecution counsel, Shuaib Labaran, informed the court of an amendment to the charge and prayed that the court direct its registrar to read the fresh charge to the defendant.

In a swift response, Ozekhome, who had earlier announced appearance for Kanu in the matter,…