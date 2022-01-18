APC Caretaker Committee Meets Today over Upcoming Convention

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Chairman of the Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, is scheduled to meet members of the committee today, where certain critical decisions would be taken ahead of the proposed national convention of the party, holding in February.

The meeting today is sequel to the one between Buni and President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday.

THISDAY gathered that issues around the guidelines for the party’s upcoming primaries to pick its standard bearers for the 2023 general election would also be considered and perhaps, a specific date for the convention would be fixed.

There are, however, speculations that the party had fixed February 26, 2022, as the convention date, but nothing has been confirmed.

A source privy to some of the goings on in the party, claimed the governors of the party, after their recent meeting in Abuja,…