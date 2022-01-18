Gunmen Invade Anambra Community, Chase Away Mourners

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Unidentified gunmen on Saturday evening invaded a burial ceremony in Ezinifite, Nnewi South Local Government Area, causing panic, while mourners and other invited guests fled.

An invited guest, who was at the burial said the event ended abruptly, after the men invaded the area, causing attendees and the mourners too flee into bushes for safety.

The source, who spoke to THISDAY exclusively, said the gunmen stormed the burial ceremony when they gathered that the chief mourner, a very influential man in the area, who was holding a burial for his younger sister, decided to bring in police men and operatives of the DSS to provide security while the burial lasted.

It was gathered that some elements in the area had started openly that they will not tolerate security officials in their area.

“When information got to them (gunmen) that someone brought security men to the town, they mobilized themselves in seven Sienna…