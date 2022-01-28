Deposed Deji of Akure, Oba Adepoju, Dies in Abuja

Fidelis David in Akure

The deposed Deji of Akure, Oba Oluwadare Adepoju, has passed on.

The late monarch died in the early hour of yesterday from a brief illness.

His demise was confirmed in a statement issued by the spokesman for the Adesina Royal Family of the Osupa Ruling House, Prince Dapo Adepoju.

According to the statement, “Oba Adepoju has passed on to the eternal glory this (yesterday) morning, January 27, 2022, from a brief illness in a private hospital in Abuja.

“The late monarch was deposed by former Governor of Ondo State, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko on grounds of misunderstanding between the monarch and his wife.

“Before his transition to the eternal glory, the deposed monarch prayed for peace for Akure Kingdom. He said he did his best to defend his people while on the throne.”