House Summons Foreign Affairs Minister, Perm Sec for Allegedly Circumventing Law

Juliet Akoje in Abuja

The House of Representatives, has summoned the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Godfrey Onyema and the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Aduda Gabriel for allegedly circumventing the law.

Consequently, it directed the ministry to rescind contents of the letter countering an earlier one written by the House Committee on Foreign Affairs to the minister and the Embassies/High Commissions to request compliance with the provisions of Section 11 of the 2022 Appropriations Act.

The above resolution was sequel to the adoption of motion under matters of urgent national importance on the need for the federal government to mandatorily compel the ministry to implement the provisions of the 2022 Appropriation Act (S.11), which empowers Nigeria Embassies/High Commissions across the world to spend the capital components of their budget without recourse to the headquarters of the ministry.

The motion, which generated heated debate from…