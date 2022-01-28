NALDA’s Abia, Imo Farm Estates Set for Inauguration as 400 Youths, Women Eye Employment

James Emejo in Abuja

The Executive Secretary/Chief Executive, National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA), Prince Paul Ikonne, has said its integrated farm estates in Abia and Imo States are ready for inauguration by the federal government.

He said the projects would benefit over 400 youths and women particularly at the 100-hectare Ariam Eluelu farm estate which was donated by the community while NALDA undertook the land clearing exercise.

The farm currently boasts of 50 fish ponds with a capacity of 150,000 fingerlings and 3,000 fishes already completed. The facility also included there solar powered industrial boreholes to cater for the water needs of the farm, as well as a two-kilometer road with drainages, solar powered street lights, office block and residence. The estate also provided for space for crop cultivation among others.

Ikonne pointed out that the integrated farm programme was being implemented in line with…