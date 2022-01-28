NIPOST Unveils Debit Card, Agency Banking to Boost Nigeria’s Digital Economy

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Pantami has unveiled Nigerian Postal Service(NIPOST) Debit Card, Agency Banking platform to deepen financial inclusion and boost Nigeria’s digital economy.

This is coming as the Minister also launched 27 Courier service vehicles to make NIPOST and its partner, Speedaf Express compete favourably in the industry.

Pantami said it is impossible for any economy to be transformed without digitization.

The minister said a digitized economy will improve ease of doing business, improve transparency and fight corruption.

Pantami at the unveiling said the launched services would help NIPOST key into e- governance and a sustainable digital economy.

He explained that the unveiled services will help NIPOST activities align with e-government and set ease of doing business in motion.

He added that the services unveiled will further strengthen Nigeria’s digital economy and improve transparency…