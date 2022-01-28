Oyetola Visits Osun Monarch, Discloses Intention to Run for Second Term

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has disclosed this intention to contest for second term as governor of the state. The governor made the disclosure during a visit to the Oba Kayode Adenekan Afolabi the Alapomu of Apomu.

According to Oyetola, he has received a nomination form purchased for him by his political associates to re-contest for the second term hence his statewide consultations to prepare minds of party loyalists ahead of February 19, party’s governorship primaries.

He said: “ l am happy to be here today. As you know, our four years is coming to an end. And we deem it necessary to come for your blessings. As we are rounding off the first four years, we are ready to contest for another another term.”

He said he came to formally inform them about his intention to run for a second term in office. According to the governor, his visit was also to prepare the minds of the leaders and members of the party towards the…