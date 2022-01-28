Robbers Attack Bullion Van, Cart Away Undisclosed Amount in Delta

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Heavily armed hoodlums yesterday allegedly attacked a bullion van at Otor-Owhe in Isoko North Local Government area of Delta State.

The bullion van, which belonged to an unidentified bank, contained an undisclosed amount of money at the time of the incident.

THISDAY gathered that the van might have been moving the money from Asaba enroute Warri before it was ambushed by hoodlums at about 12 noon.

It was learnt that hoodlums successfully robbed the bullion van along Otor-Owhe on the Ughelli-Asaba dual carriage way.

It however could not be ascertained if there was any casualty.

Efforts to get details from the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. Edafe Bright, proved abortive as his phone was switched off at the time of filing this report.