2023: ‘Why I’m Contesting for Ondo North Senatorial Seat Assembly’

Fidelis David in Akure

An industrialist, Tony Godday Erewa, yesterday declared his intention to contest for the Ondo South Senatorial seat in the 10th National Assembly, under the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The former governorship aspirant in the 2020 election in the state, said he is contesting the election to ensure vibrant representation and rescue the senatorial district from underdevelopment.

Erewa who stated this in a statement he signed and made available to journalists in Akure, said he is convinced that his party (PDP) is better positioned in terms of ideology, experience, and nation-wide acceptability, to fix Nigeria and rescue it from its decadent way of governance foisted by the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.

According to him: “In the spirit of patriotism, a clarion call again beckons on me to assume further, and a higher societal responsibility centered around service to our people with utmost…