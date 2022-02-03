Buhari Seeks Senate’s Confirmation for Petroleum Regulatory Authority, NDIC Nominees

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Senate on Wednesday received a formal request from President Muhammadu Buhari to confirm five nominees as executive directors of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority.

The request was contained in a letter dated 31st January, 2022, and read by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, during plenary.

The letter read in part: “In accordance with the provision of section 41(2) of the Petroleum Industry Act 2021, I am pleased to forward for confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of the under-listed five (5) nominees as Executive Directors of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority.”

Those listed by the president included: Francis Alabo Ogaree, Executive Director, Hydrocarbon Processing Plants, Installations and Transportation Infrastructure; and Dr. Mustapha Lamorde, Executive Director, Health, Safety, Environment and Community.

Others were Mansur Kuliya,…