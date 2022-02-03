Convention: Former APC House Members Meet in Abuja

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Former House of Representatives members in the All Progressives Congress (APC) will Thursday converge on Abuja to discuss the state of the party, the forthcoming national convention and the road to 2023 elections.

This was disclosed in a statement yesterday and jointly signed by its Protem Chairman, Hon Ibrahim Zailani and the Protem Secretary, Hon. Idris Yahuza.

It said: “Former members of the House of Representatives in the All Progressives Congress(APC) will Thursday, February 3, 2022 hold a Round Table/General Meeting in the nation’s capital, Abuja to discuss critical issues affecting the party.

“The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the state of our party, issues, challenges and the forthcoming APC National Convention- The Role of Former Members of the National Assembly and the Road to 2023”.

The Statement urged all former House members in APC to endeavour to attend the meeting in order to be able to…