Police Rescue 113 Persons from Illegal Rehabilitation Centre in Kano

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

Operatives of the Kano state Police Command have rescued 113 inmates confined and locked up in a room. The victims regained freedom yesterday following a raid of the illegal facility at Naibawa Yan Lemo in Kumbotso Local Government Area of the State.

The police invaded the centre after a report was received from 10 escaped inmates of an illegal rehabilitation centre.

The Spokesman of the Police, Mr. Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa told reporters yesterday evening that “one Musa Safiyanu, 55 years old, of Naibawa ‘Yan Lemo Quarters, Kumbotso Local Government , Kano State is running an illegal rehabilitation centre with chained, tortured and locked inmates, from where they escaped.”

Kiyawa, a Superintendent of Police (SP) said the state police command instructed the detectives team, who swung into action and discovered that one of the inmates named Aminu Ado of Na’ibawa Quarters in Kano was tortured to death on the…