Presidential Aide Proposes Allocation of Crude Oil to “Illegal” Refiners

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Ita Enang, yesterday called on the federal government to consider allocating crude oil to illegal refineries operators to curb the growing theft of the commodity in the Niger Delta and stop the soot in the region.

The former lawmaker attributed the black emissions ravaging the Niger Delta to gas flaring as well as from illegal refining, leading to environmental damage.

Speaking on ARISE News Channel, THISDAY’s broadcast arm, Enang posited that the situation recently prompted a meeting where all participants in the illegal business were brought to the table and recommendations were made.

He stated that the only way to stop illegal refining was to provide alternative source of livelihood, stressing that the environment ministry was already working out the modalities.

Enang added that each state governments will have to engage with…