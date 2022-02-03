UNILAG Debunks Rumour of Attempted Kidnap on Campus

Uchechukwu Nnaike

The management of University of Lagos (UNILAG) has debunked the rumour of attempted within its campus.

Some social media reports stated that two yet-to-be-identified men were caught attempting to kidnap a lady at the second gate of the university on Tuesday, February 2, 2022.

According to the reports, the men were trying to woo the lady as she was walking along a path and when she turned them down, they forced her into their car and hit her head with a stone.

“She screamed for help and security personnel were able to apprehend the suspects. They have been carted away for further investigation.”

However the university management said the incident was a case of social misconduct and physical assault between students, in which one party attempted to flee the scene and was apprehended by the university security towards the Onike Gate axis of the institution.

It said the case is being handled by the Security Unit and…