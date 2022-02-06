Anyim Consults with Gani Adams, Bode George, Ayo Adebanjo

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

As the race for the 2023 presidential election gathers momentum, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, frontline aspirant, yesterday took his consultations to the South-west.

Anyim, who is aspiring on the platform of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), kicked off his consultations with the leader of the Odua Peoples Congress (OPC), Iba Gani Adams, the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yoruba, at his Lagos home.

Anyim also visited Chief Olabode George, former PDP Deputy National Chairman (South) and Chief Ayo Adebanjo, leader of the Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere.

The visits to the three leaders were the commencement of his wider consultations with South-west leaders.

Anyim, former Senate President and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), told Aare Adams that he had come to consult with him on his aspiration to lead the country after President Muhammadu Buhari and to seek his blessing.

Adams, who was happy at…