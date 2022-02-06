BUILDING WEALTH STARTS FROM PLANNING AHEAD AND UNBROKEN DEVOTION TO EXECUTION

WEALTH CAPSULE 1

“By failing to prepare, you are preparing to fail.”

-Benjamin Franklin

“Good intentions might sound nice, but it is positive actions that matter.”

-Tim Fargo

“Unless commitment is made, there are only promises and hope, no plans’

-Peter F. Drucker

I have discovered over time, that the best time to catch my Billionaire friend in his best element is either a Sunday or a Monday evening. So, I intentionally planned my next visit for a Sunday evening. As it has been the practice, I signal ahead that I would be coming. My name gets registered at the gate of his estate and the gate of his home.

After observing all the required security protocols, I was ushered into his expansive, beautiful garden. At first, I was a bit startled by its dazzling beauty. You would think I was in Eden. My friend was exercising, hopping here and there, and enjoying Fela Kuti’s WATER NO GET ENEMY. My feet felt the gbedu; however, I was not…