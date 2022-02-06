Cycology Cycling Club Donates Food to Lagos Street Sweepers

Funmi Ogundare

Cycology Cycling Club, a not-for-profit organisation, yesterday, donated food items and money to street sweepers in Lagos, as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility ( CSR) to impact society.

Members of the club cycled from Oworoshoki axis through Awolowo Road, Alexander, Gerald and Dolphin Estate, all within Ikoyi.

The Captain of the Club, Mr. Tunde Laoye who spoke to THISDAY shortly after their exercise, described the sweepers as very important component saying that for them to get up early everyday to do their duties of keeping the streets clean, is very commendable.

“We all know the dangers of being hit by vehicles or being attacked by hoodlums. For these men and women to come out by 5 a.m everyday and ensure that the roads are clean, we really need to appreciate them.”

He said they met them at Oworoshoki in their large numbers and distributed over 200 packs containing food items and water, adding that with the…