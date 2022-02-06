Gov Bello to Build First Holiday Village in Africa

The nine-man Kogi State Advisory Intervention Committee on Culture and Tourism set up by Governor Yahaya Bello to develop the first ever Holiday Village in Africa to be cited in Lokoja has come up with an eight-point agenda on how to actualise their mandate.

The Kogi State Advisory Intervention Committee on Culture and Tourism was inaugurated last year by Governor Bello.

The committee’s Chairman Otunba Segun Runsewe, who is the Director General of National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), said members of the Kogi State Advisory Intervention Committee on Culture and Tourism met and ratified the 8-point agenda.

According to him, the 8-points agenda includes visits to all historical and heritage sites in Kogi State; hosting the very important national stakeholders’ meeting in Kogi State; trips to farm and national sites; interface with brand names in the country; setting up of media players, building a brand identity for the Holiday…