Why We Specially Celebrate Feb 14 in Bayelsa, Says Gov’s Aide, Timi Zoufa

Mary Nnah

A Nollywood star and Technical Assistant on Culture to Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State, Timi Hadiza Zuofa, has explained why February 14th is celebrated specially in the state and the magic wand being deployed by the governor to ensure that there is love among the people of the state.

She said the governor’s resolve to run an all-inclusive government, which does not discriminate against political interests or affiliations, has ensured tremendous development, unity, love, peace, and understanding among the people and promoted progress.

Speaking about the forthcoming celebration of two years in the office of the governor which is scheduled for February 14, Zuofa, a Theatre artiste and Television personality, said: “February 14 is not just unique on the calendar but also a day that the Bayelsans would look back and continue to thank God Almighty for being God.”

Speaking further on how significant February 14th is to the…