Green Energy Donates Mini Barracks to Nigerian Navy, FOC Calls on Companies to Emulate Firm

The Nigeria Navy will continue to provide adequate security to critical national assets (CNA) in the Niger Delta to ensure increased economic development of the area, for the overall benefit of the people and investors, the outgoing Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) Eastern Naval Command, Rear Admiral SK Ibrahim, has said.

Rear Admiral Ibrahim stated this at the commissioning of the Navy Mini-Barracks at Ekefe Junction -Ikuru Town, Rivers state.

The mini barracks was built and donated to the Nigerian Navy by Green Energy International Limited , the Operator of the Otakikpo marginal field in collaboration with its technical partner, Lekoil oil and gas limited.

Ibrahim who was represented by Commodore SG Olubode Fazaz, the Commander Nigerian Navy Ship Jubilee, stated that corporate organizations, the communities and security agencies must continue to work together in synergy to protect investments and secure the lives and properties in…