Group Flays Adesina’s Commentary on NDDC

Civil Society Organisation, Niger Delta Elders’ Forum (NDEF) has flayed Mr. Femi Adesina, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, for what it called his “flawed position” on NDDC which “exposes the administration’s continued disdain for the Niger Delta people.”

In a statement by Chief Tonye Ogbogbula, National President of NDEF, the group stated that Adesina in his article, “PMB and NDDC”, published on Friday, February 4, 2022, in some Nigerian news media, offered nothing new on why President Buhari is yet to inaugurate a board for the NDDC over the past two years. “Rather, he mouthed the same empty statements on forensic audit under which guise the NDDC has been hijacked by a cabal in the last 2 years.”

NDEF stated that Adesina’s claim that “some powerful forces mounted robust resistance” to the audit was not true, emphasizing that “the truth is that nobody was against the conduct of a forensic…