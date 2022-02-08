Man Beaten to Death for Stealing Three-year-old Child in Niger

Laleye Dipo in Minna

A man who dressed like a woman to allegedly steal a three-year-old boy from the Gwada Internally Displaced People (IDP) camp in Niger State was last Sunday beaten to death by angry mob.

The deceased later discovered to be the owner of a grocery shop in Zumba town, a community close to Gwada road to the IDP camp in Gwada.

However, a source close to the IDP camp told THISDAY that as he was smuggling the boy out of the camp, a woman noticed him and raised the alarm, which attracted others, especially youths serving as security in the camp, who descended on him with different objects.

The Chairman of Shiroro Local Government Area of the state, Mr. Suleiman Chikuba, confirmed the report when contacted, saying: “The security guards called me yesterday (Sunday) to tell me that a man was killed for stealing a child from the IDP camp in Gwada, but I am yet to be briefed on exactly what happened.

“You know there is serious…