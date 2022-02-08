PDP Replaces Bwacha With Lau as Deputy Senate Minority Leader

Sunday Aborisade, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party has appointed the Senator representing Taraba North, Senator Shuaibu Isa Lau as the new Deputy Minority Leader of the red chamber.

This is contained in a letter from the National Chairman of the PDP, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, read by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, at plenary on Tuesday.

Ayu explained that Lau would take over from the Senator representing Taraba South, Emmanuel Bwaxha, who defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress last week.

Ayu noted that Lau would be an asset to the PDP.

Bwacha, after the letter was read, raised a point of order to inform the Senate of his intention to formally defect to the PDP because of the crisis in the state chapter of the party.

The Senate President thereafter asked the Chief Whip, Orji Uzor Kalu, to show Lau his new seat.

With this development, Lawan explained that the APC now has 70 senators, PDP 38 while the Young Progressives Party has one.

Thisday Newspaper