Sanwo-Olu Signs Bills to Regulate Real Estate, Prohibit Dangerous Animals

Segun James

The Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday signed three bills into law even as he has sworn in Mr. Ope George and Dr. Oluwarotimi Fashola as Special Advisers on Public-Private Partnerships and Agriculture (Rice Mill Initiative) respectively.

The three bills were – law regulating the real estate transactions in Lagos State; law to provide for the registration of cooperative societies in Lagos State; and law to regulate ownership, licensing and sales of pets and to prohibit and restrict people from having in custody dangerous animals in public places.

Speaking about his new advisers, Governor Sanwo-Olu said George and Fashola are coming into the State Executive Council with a lot of experience in Public and Private Partnership and Agriculture to add value to the system and wish them the very best in their new assignments.

“We believe this addition to our cabinet will further strengthen our ability to deliver all…