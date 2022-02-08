Take Advantage of Available Law to Reclaim Your Lands, Lalong Urges Citizens

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, has urged the citizens in the state to take advantage of the anti-land-grabbing law to report anyone that seeks to claim their lands from them, adding that it’s for such reasons that the law was put in place by the state government.

Lalong assured the people that the government was prepared to deal with such land-grabbers according to the provisions of the law, as they are the enemies of peace and the state.

The governor stated these during the commemoration of ‘Forgiveness Day’ in Plateau State held yesterday at the Peace and Forgiveness garden in Jos.

He lamented the damage the protracted crisis in Jos has done to the fabrics of the coexistence of citizens in the city, saying: “There is no doubt that two decades of recurring violent conflicts in various parts of our state did unimaginable damage to our collective psyche and fractured age-long peaceful intra and inter group…