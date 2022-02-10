150,000 Wheat Farmers in 15 Northern States to Benefit from FMAN’s Yield Support

Segun Awofadeji

A total of 150,000 farmers under the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Anchor Borrowers’ Program (ABP) who are into wheat farming in 15 Northern states are to have their yields procured by the Flour Milling Association of Nigeria (FMAN) in the various established procurement centers across the states

The states include: Kano, Kaduna, Jigawa, Kebbi, Sokoto, Bauchi, Adamawa, Katsina, Gombe, Plateau, Taraba, Zamfara, Niger and Yobe.

The move as contained in a statement from FMAN was to sustainably expand wheat production in the country, increase farmers’ yields and make wheat competitive.

The development program for the 2021-2022 season included: Cultivation of 500 demonstration farms across the 15 northern states to provide training on good agronomic practices to 150000 farmers under the CBN’s ABP;

Expansion of FMAN’s direct outgrower program with input loans to cover over 2,000 farmers in 7 states – Kano, Jigawa,…