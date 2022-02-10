2022 Committee Mobilising Nigerians for Quality Leadership

•Building consensus for country’s rebirth

Emmanuel Addeh



The 2022 Committee has resolved to mobilise Nigerians across party lines and social strata for quality leadership of the country at all levels as the elections to choose new leaders in 2023 draw near. The Conveners of a meeting of 100 leading business, political, civil society, and thought leaders, which held last week in Lagos, yesterday explained that the gathering should not be linked to the 2023 presidential election but a platform to chat a new consensus for national rebirth.

In a statement jointly signed by the coordinators of the group, Chairman of THISDAY/Arise Media Group, Nduka Obaigbena, and former Presidential Liaison Officer to the Senate, Kashim Imam, the eminent persons noted that the gathering was meant to build consensus towards national rebirth.

The meeting, which held from February 4 to 6 under the aegis of “The 2022 Committee”, the conveners pointed out,…