Adulterated Fuel: Kyari Names MRS, Emadeb-consortium, Oando, Duke Oil as Culprits

•Explains why inspectors did not detect bad petrol before circulation

•National oil company requests emergency supply

•NMDPRA says nation has 10-day reserve deficit, announces arrival of 300m litres of fuel

•Assures queues to disappear by Friday

•FG orders investigation

Deji Elumoye, Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja and Peter Uzoho in Lagos with agency report

The Nigerian National Company Limited (NNPC) yesterday stated that its investigation has revealed the presence of Methanol in four petrol cargoes imported by MRS, Emadeb/Hyde/AY Maikifi/Brittania-U Consortium, Oando and Duke Oil.

Group Managing Director of NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari, who disclosed this during a media briefing yesterday, however said he has since ordered the holding back of all the affected products in transit (both truck & marine).

It was also gathered yesterday that the NNPC has asked oil trading firms to embark on emergency supply of petrol to replace…