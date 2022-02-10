AfCFTA Secretariat, Afreximbank Seal Deal on $10bn Fund to Boost African Economies

•Afreximbank commits $1bn

Dike Onwuamaeze

The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat and the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), yesterday in Cairo, signed an agreement on the management of the AfCFTA Adjustment Fund (ADF) that would require $10 billion over the next five to 10 years.

The base fund is a facility that would support African countries to cope with the loss of revenues from import tariffs and the private sector to effectively participate in the new trading environment established under the AfCFTA.

Already, Afreximbank has committed $1 billion towards the ADF, which is made up of a base fund, a general fund and a credit fund.

The AfCFTA Secretariat and the Afreximbank stated that base fund would consist of contributions from state parties (which is AfCFTA member countries), grants and technical assistance funds to address tariff revenue losses as tariffs are progressively eliminated.

The base fund,…