Bauchi Gov Raises the Alarm over Unknown Helicopter Operating in Lame-Burra Forest

• Air Force: We’re aware of situation

Segun Awofadeji

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, has raised the alarm over the suspicious movement of an unknown helicopter in Lame-Burra Forest in Toro Local Government Area of the state.

But the Nigerian Air Force said it was aware of the situation and was working to contain it and arrest the helicopter in question.

Mohammed called on the Nigerian Air Force to intensify surveillance in the area with a view to identifying the suspected helicopter to guarantee safety of lives and properties of the people.

The governor disclosed this yesterday, when he granted audience to the newly posted Air Officer Commanding Special Operation Command in Bauchi, Air Vice Marshal Tajuddeen Yusuf.

Mohammed said he was raising the alarm based on intelligence received from security agents and the local community over the suspicious movement of the helicopter.

According to him, intensifying…