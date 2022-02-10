Malami: I Didn’t Blame Judiciary for Delay in Politically Exposed Persons’ Trials

Alex Enumah

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has denied holding the judiciary responsible for delays in the trial of high profile cases in the country.

According to him, the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration accords respect to the democratic provisions of the doctrine of separation of powers among the three independent and separate arms of government.

In a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu,

Malami said the federal government maintained the sanctity of the provisions of Sections 4, 5 and 6 of the 1999 Constitution that delineate the roles and responsibilities of the executives, legislature and judiciary.

Malami’s denial may not be unconnected to a press statement by the third arm of government which on Tuesday, had expressed…