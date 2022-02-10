NNPC Rakes in N2.613trn from Petrol Sales in One Year

•Posts $224.29m Crude Oil Revenue

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja and Peter Uzoho in Lagos

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited yesterday announced that it made N2.613 trillion from the sale of petrol between August 2020 and August 2021. The company also disclosed that it posted a total of $224.29 million receipt from crude oil and gas export in August 2021, as against $191.26million in July of the same year.

A breakdown of the figures captured in the August 2021 NNPC Monthly Financial and Operations Report (MFOR) indicated that export of crude oil amounted to $7.77 million.

A statement made available by NNPC’s Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs, Garba Muhammad, further stated that gas and miscellaneous receipts stood at $65.26 million and $151.26million, respectively.

Total crude oil and gas export receipt for the period of August 2020 to August 2021 stood at $1.84billion, the company revealed.

In the gas sector, a…