P&ID: Court Revives Nigeria’s Bid in $10bn Award Feud

The Second Circuit, a United States Court of Appeal has revived Nigeria’s bid for discovery aimed at propping up bribery allegations relating to a nearly $10 billion arbitral award, ruling that a lower court wrongly found that the country seemed to be trying to avoid US Department of Justice scrutiny in the Process and Industrial Developments Limited (P&ID) case.

The appeals court vacated US District Judge, Paul A. Engelmayer’s late 2020 decision denying Nigeria’s petition to subpoena VR Advisory Services Limited for information the country hopes would bolster criminal proceedings in Nigeria.

According to New York-based Law360.com, the panel then remanded the case, saying Judge Engelmayer had improperly analysed whether the country should have gone through its mutual legal assistance treaty with the US before turning to a US foreign discovery statute.

VR Advisory is a Manhattan asset manager that acquired a 25 per cent stake in P&ID…