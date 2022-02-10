Tanker Drivers Accuse Ministry, Politicians of Hijacking N621bn NNPC Road Funds

•Be patient, stop the blackmail, works ministry cautions

Emmanuel Addeh

The Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD) yesterday alleged that the N621 billion for the rehabilitation of 21 critical road infrastructure in the country had been hijacked by politicians and persons in the concerned ministry.

Speaking during a press briefing in Abuja yesterday, National Chairman of the PTD, Mr Salmon Oladiti, told journalists that some persons were bent on frustrating the repairs programme as agreed by the stakeholders.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) had committed to spend the amount on road rehabilitation, following the suspension of the planned strike by the organisation.

The National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), the parent body, at the time, had threatened that the petroleum tanker drivers would commence a strike over the deplorable state of the nation’s highways, among other issues.

However, the planned…