Buhari, Jonathan, Northern Govs, Obaigbena, Others Condole Tambuwal, Sultan, over Magajin Garin’s Death

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto and Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

President Muhammad Buhari, former president, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, the Northern Governors Forum (NGF) and other eminent Nigerians including the Chairman/Editor-in-Chief, THISDAY and Arise News Channel, Prince Nduka Obaigbena, have expressed sadness and shock over the death of the grandson of the late Premier of the Northern Region, Magajin Garin Sokoto, Alhaji Hassan Danbaba who died in Kaduna on Saturday.

The president yesterday formally sent a high powered delegation of four ministers to condole the government and people of Sokoto state over the death of Magajin Garin (Mayor of) Sokoto, late Alhaji Hassan Danbaba

A statement signed by the Special Adviser Media and Publicity to the Sokoto State Governor, Muhammad Bello, disclosed that Buhari was represented by the Ministers of Justice, Aviation, Water Resources and Police Affairs: Abubakar Malami, Hadi Sirika, Suleiman Hussaini Adamu…