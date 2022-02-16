496 Foreign Trained Doctors Fail MDCN Examination

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

A total of 496 foreign trained medical and dental graduates failed the assessment examination conducted by the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) at the Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital (UDUTH) Sokoto, in November 2021.

The assessment examination is mandatory for all foreign trained medical doctors wishing to obtain certification to practice in Nigeria.

The Chairman of Board of MDCN, Abba Waziri Hassan, who disclosed this at the formal inauguration of the MDCN’s 1000 seater auditorium and induction ceremony for foreign medical and dental graduates held yesterday, said the poor performance of the foreign medical doctors was a reflection of the quality of training they received in some of the countries abroad.

He said: “A total of 826 medical and dental candidates appeared for the examination. Out of this number 341 medical doctors representing 41.3 per cent and 16 dental surgeons…