Buhari Departs Abuja for EU-AU Summit in Belgium

•To discuss security, economic issues with other world leaders

Deji Elumoye



President Muhammadu Buhari departed Abuja yesterday to join European and other African leaders as well as heads of multilateral organisations at the sixth European Union (EU) -African Union (AU) summit in Brussels, the Belgian capital.

According to a statement by presidential spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, the summit which holds from February 17th to 18th, 2022, would have participants deliberate on issues currently affecting the world.

The statement listed such areas of discussion include financing for sustainable and inclusive growth; climate change and energy transition, digital and transport (connectivity and infrastructure); peace, security and governance; and private sector support and economic integration.

Others are education, culture and vocational training, migration and mobility; agriculture and sustainable development and health systems and vaccine…