NNPC Moves to Ameliorate Queues Nationwide, Expects 2.3bn Litres of Petrol in Two Weeks

•National oil company begins 24-hour operations in depots, outlets

•Assures of regular supply in days, says product in circulation now safe

Emmanuel Addeh



The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) yesterday said the supply of petrol would normalise across the country in a few days, announcing that between now and the end of February, it expects at least 2.3 billion litres of the product to berth in Nigeria.

The announcement came as good news to Nigerians, especially in Abuja and Lagos, who in the past couple of days have had to spend hours in long queues to fill their vehicle tanks.

THISDAY observed that there was movement of trucks within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) as at last night, which were on the line to discharge products in some filling stations, although many of the streets still remained clogged by traffic due to the prevailing condition.

Like in the last few days, thousands of passengers were seen stranded along…