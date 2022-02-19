2023: PDP BoT Chairman Cautions Party’s Presidential Aspirants against Uncomplimentary Comments

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees (BoT), Senator Walid Jibrin, has cautioned all the presidential aspirants of the party against making uncomplimentary comments that could affect the electoral victory of the PDP in the next general elections.

He therefore urged them to continue to maintain decorum over their presidential aspirations.

Presidential aspirants in the party had engaged in a proxy war recently over the issue.

The latest was the attack by Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike on the leader of the technical committee of Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign, Raymond Dokpesi calling him a mole working for APC.

But, Senator Jibrin yesterday in Ilorin during the turbaning ceremony of former National Chairman of the PDP, Alhaji Abubakar Kawu Bareje as the Tafida of Ilorin by the Emir, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, said the party would come out with its position on the matter very soon.

Thisday Newspaper